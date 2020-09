At least 12 worshipers were killed and dozens wounded with critical burns when an underground gas pipeline exploded and set a mosque ablaze near the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the explosion occurred Friday evening when Muslim worshipers were offering prayers in Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in Fatulla town in Narayanganj district, some 25 km (15 miles) southwest of Dhaka. EFE-EPA