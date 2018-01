A handout photo made available by the South Korean Coast Guard shows Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' on fire after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA/FILE/SOUTH KOREA COAST GUARD HANDOUT

An explosion occurred Wednesday on a grounded Iranian oil tanker that has been on fire in the East China Sea for the last few days, China's Transport Ministry reported, although did not reveal the extent of the deflagration.

The oil tanker Sanchi _ registered in Panama _ caught fire after a collision with the Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter CF Crystal, on Saturday in the East China Sea, about 160 nautical miles east of the Yangtze River estuary.