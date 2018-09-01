An explosion at an oil refinery in southern Germany injured at least 10 people and forced the evacuation of almost 2000 residents from the neighboring area Saturday but firefighters have since brought the subsequent blaze under control, regional police said.

Police in Upper Bavaria ordered the precautionary evacuation of around 1,800 people from the village of Irsching and parts of the town of Vohburg after the blast struck the complex belonging to Bayernoil in the early hours of Saturday morning.