An explosion at an oil refinery in southern Germany has injured at least eight people and forced the evacuation of almost 2000 residents from the neighboring area as authorities continued to tackle the blaze that subsequently engulfed parts of the facility, regional police said Saturday.

Police in Upper Bavaria ordered the precautionary evacuation of around 1,800 people from the village of Irsching and parts of the town of Vohburg after the blast struck the complex belonging to Bayernoil in the early hours of Saturday morning.