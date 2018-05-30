Insurgents on Wednesday attacked the Afghan interior ministry in Kabul, where an explosion was followed by an exchange of fire between the attackers and security forces.
The situation is ongoing, a police official told EFE.
Afghan security officials secure the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
