Afghan media personnel work after an explosion followed by gunfire in the ministry of information and technology main building, Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA/JAWAD JALALI

Employees of the Afghan ministry of information run after they were evacuated by Afghan security forces following an explosion and gunfight at the ministry headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan security forces accompany alleged suspects from the scene after an explosion followed by gunfire in the ministry of information and technology of Afghanistan's main building, Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan security forces rescue people after an explosion followed by gunfire in the ministry of information and technology of Afghanistan's main building, Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA/JAWAD JALALI

At least three suicide bombers launched an attack on a post office building in Kabul on Saturday, according to a government spokesperson who did not provide more details of casualties or the nature or extent of the attack.

Hundreds of civilians were rescued from the Afghan ministry of communications and information technology after an explosion followed by the sound of sporadic gunfire had been heard in the complex, Nasrat Rahimi, Interior Ministry spokesperson, told Efe.