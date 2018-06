Afghan Police check people at a road side check point leading to Ghazni, Afghanistan, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

An explosion struck Kabul on Monday near a place, where a meeting of clerics had just taken place, the police told EFE.

The blast took place around 11:30 am, in Police District 5 in the western part of the Afghan capital, Kabul police spokesperson Hashmat Stanekzai said.