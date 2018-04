Volunteers of White Helmets search for survivors after an explosion in the city of Idlib, Syria, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

An explosion that collapsed a building in an opposition-held area of northern Syrian city has killed 31 people, according to activists Tuesday.

The cause of the blast that hit Idlib city on Monday, killing 22 civilians and an estimated nine militiamen, had yet to be ascertained, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British war monitor, said.