A suicide attack killed at least 12 people and injured another 14 near the Kabul airport on Sunday, just minutes after a plane carrying the former vice president, who had just returned from exile in Turkey, landed, police said.

Police spokesperson Hashmat Stanikazi confirmed to EFE that the blast hit a few meters away from the entrance to the airport complex shortly after the arrival of Abdul Rashid Dostum to the airport, where he had been greeted by dozens of followers and several authorities, including deputy vice president Sarwar Danish.