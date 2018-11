Forensic specialists were dispatched to the southern Spanish city of Guadix on Nov. 12, 2018, after an explosion at a fireworks factory killed three. EFE-EPA / Miguel Angel Molina.

Three people died Monday afternoon in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the southern Spanish city of Granada, although the specific cause of the blast is not yet known, authorities said.

At the time of the incident, which occurred in Guadix, there were six people working in the factory and, according to the Guardia Civil, three of them died but the other three were uninjured.