Eight people were killed and twelve others injured by an explosion on Wednesday in a mine in Bolivia, a tragic incident that led the labor unions to declare a one-month national mourning and prompted the Bolivian president to launch an immediate investigation into its causes.
The explosion occurred in Huanuni, in the west of the country, at 03:45 local time (07:45 GMT), when the third of four trucks that were entering the mine with workers on board exploded, Bolivia's Minister of Interior Carlos Romero told state radio station Patria Nueva.