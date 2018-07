Chinese policemen stand guard outside the US embassy after a blast in Beijing, China, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Reporters take video of blast marks on the ground outside the US embassy after a blast in Beijing, China, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese armed policemen patrol outside the US embassy after a blast in Beijing, China, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A minor blast outside the United States embassy in the Chinese capital Thursday left the bomber wounded with no further damage reported, according to a US embassy spokesperson and eyewitness accounts.

"There was an explosion at approximately 1 pm today on the street outside the southeast corner of the embassy compound," the spokesperson told EFE.