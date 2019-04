A view on debris caused by gas explosion in an apartment building at the district of Puente de Vallecas , in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 5, 2019. EPA/Javier Lizon

A powerful explosion that ripped through a top-floor apartment in a high-rise building in southeastern Madrid and blew out several of its walls has left 16 people injured, emergency services said Friday.

An elderly woman suffering from burns and a 20-year-old man with cuts and bruises were taken to separate hospitals in the Spanish capital, the first-responders said.