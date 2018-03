At least one civilian was killed and four wounded Friday in a suicide attack in eastern Kabul on a convoy of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, an official told EFE.

"One civilian was martyred and 4 others received injures after a suicide bomber in Suzuki-type of vehicle detonated his explosives in Kabul city's PD9," Interior Ministry spokesperson, Nusrat Rahimi, told EFE, adding that "the target of the bomber was a foreign forces convoy."