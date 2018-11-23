An explosion took place on Friday in a mosque inside a military base in the province of Khost, Afghanistan.
The explosion happened around 1.30pm during Friday prayers, Khost governor's spokesperson Talib Mangal told EFE.
A file picture shows an Afghan security official on patrol in Helmand, Afghanistan, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WATAN YAR
