Cali, Colombia, Nov 2.- An explosion of unknown origin rocked a regional branch of the Colombian Attorney General's Office Friday in this southwestern city, authorities said. EPA/EFE/ ERNESTO GUZMÁN JR

An explosion of unknown origin rocked a regional branch of the Colombian Attorney General's Office Friday in this southwestern city, authorities said.

The Cali police commander, Gen. Hugo Casas, told CM& television that the explosion appeared to be the result of an accident in an evidence-storage area.