An explosion was reported in Kabul on Monday near a protest site where hundreds of people, most of them members of the persecuted Shia minority Hazara, were demanding more security in the Hazara-dominated central and eastern districts of Afghanistan.

The explosion took place around 2 pm near the Gulbahar commercial center, around 100 meters from where the protesters had gathered, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told EFE.