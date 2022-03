An elderly man sits inside a subway at Dorohozhychi subway station used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 02 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People stay inside Dorohozhychi subway station which is used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 02 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Burned buildings hit by shelling are seen in small city of Borodyanka near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

After a night of heavy bombing, day eight of Russia's invasion of Ukraine dawned Thursday as both sides prepared for a second round of ceasefire negotiations and the number of refugees fleeing the war topped 1 million people.

Early on Thursday morning Kyiv was shaken by a series of powerful explosions, which were heard in various neighborhoods of the capital and it up the night sky.