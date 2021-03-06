An 03 March 2021 photo in Havana, Cuba, of 59-year-old Luis Garcia, who cleans cookware that is so caked in grime that it would be thrown away in just about any other country. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Cigarette lighter refiller, cookware cleaner and umbrella and eyeglass repairer are some of the jobs that provide a living to entrepreneurial-minded people in Cuba, where replacing items that are broken or in disrepair is not an option due to the Caribbean nation's chronic shortages.