Central American members of the migrant caravan in the northern Mexican city of Mexicali continue their trek toward the nearby US border on Nov. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

Central American members of the migrant caravan in the northern Mexican city of Mexicali continue their trek toward the nearby US border on Nov. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

General view of concertina wire along the US-Mexico near Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 20, 2018, to prevent migrants from entering the US illegally. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

Central American members of the migrant caravan in the northern Mexican city of Mexicali continue their trek toward the nearby US border on Nov. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

The migrant caravan that is trying to regroup in the Mexican border city of Tijuana has sparked a humanitarian crisis whose proportions are still unknown while the Central American caravan members harbor doubts about what to do after their weeks of northward travel to the US border.

"We're facing a humanitarian crisis. They are people who are fleeing poverty but also violence and persecution," Francesca Fontanini, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the Americas, told EFE.