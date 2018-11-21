The migrant caravan that is trying to regroup in the Mexican border city of Tijuana has sparked a humanitarian crisis whose proportions are still unknown while the Central American caravan members harbor doubts about what to do after their weeks of northward travel to the US border.
"We're facing a humanitarian crisis. They are people who are fleeing poverty but also violence and persecution," Francesca Fontanini, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the Americas, told EFE.