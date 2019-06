A worker cuts down a plam oil tree in an illegal plantation as part of the forest restoration campaign against the palm oil industry in Tamiang, Aceh, Indonesia, 15 December 2015. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Aceh Tamiang District Mayor, Hamdan Sati (L), cuts down a plam oil tree in an illegal plantation as part of the forest restoration campaign against the palm oil industry in Tamiang, Aceh, Indonesia, 15 December 2015. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The climate crisis has hit plants as well as animals with some 600 species already extinct, more than twice the number of birds, mammals and amphibians combined.

For the first time in history scientists from the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew and Stockholm University have assessed the number of plants that have ceased to exist on the planet over the course of 250 years.