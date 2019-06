\Participants take photographs of the statue of 'Goddess of Democracy' before the annual candlelight vigil commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square massacre in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, Jun 0, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

As Hong Kong on Tuesday was preparing to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a proposed change in extradition law was expected to be in sharp focus as it would allow suspects, including foreigners, to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The amendments if passed could also mean that this would be the last time that exiled Chinese dissidents take part in protests without fear of being extradited.