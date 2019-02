Supporters of refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi are seen at a protest at Federation Square, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (L) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Former Socceroo Craig Foster speaks at a rally to demand freedom for detained Bahraini footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prosecutors on Friday submitted an official request to a Bangkok court over the extradition of a detained Bahraini refugee soccer player as activists in Australia held protests and called for sporting sanctions and expulsions against Thailand and Bahrain.

Hakeem al-Araibi, 25, has been ordered to appear at Bangkok’s Criminal Court on Monday morning where he will be asked whether or not he is willing to be sent back to Bahrain, his lawyer Nadthasiri Bergman told EFE.