A group of activists protest against the provision that prohibits abortion after six weeks of gestation, in front of a federal court in Houston, Texas, USA, 01 September 2021. EFE/Jose Luis Castillo

A law banning abortion from about six weeks came into force Wednesday in Texas after the United States Supreme Court did not rule on an emergency request to stop it.

The legislation essentially overrides Roe v. Wade protections in the state and allows individuals to file civil lawsuits against anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion.