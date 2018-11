Firefighters head down Pacific Drive in Deepwater, Queensland, 26 November 2018 (issued 27 November 2018). The Deepwater area bushfire has razed 16,000 hectares and destroyed at least two homes, with authorities certain more have been or will be razed. EPA-EFE/PAUL BEUTEL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A rural firefighter works to contain an out of control fire that is threatening houses near Lemon Tree Passage road in the rural suburb of Salt Ash, New South Wales, Australia, 23 November 2018. New South Wales' Hunter region has been declared a bushfire emergency with homes in the area being threatened and conditions deteriorating, according to local media reports. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout photo made available by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) shows a bushfire in central Queensland threatening homes in Deepwater and Baffle Creek, Australia, 27 November 2018. The Deepwater area bushfire has razed 16,000 hectares and destroyed at least two homes, with authorities certain more have been or will be razed. EPA/QLD FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES / AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An early morning walker gets out for his exercise at Merewether beach before bad weather hit the Hunter Valley, in New South Wales, Australia, 28 November 2018. Sydney received more than a month's worth of rain in just two hours on 28 November with Observatory Hill recording 84.6mm by 7am. The November average is 83.8mm. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Council workers clear a drain as a car drives through floodwaters on Railway Terrace in Lewisham during wild weather in Sydney, Australia, 28 November 28, 2018. Sydney received more than a month's worth of rain in just two hours - with Observatory Hill recording 84.6mm by 7am. The November average is 83.8mm. EPA-EFE/Dean Lewins

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is seen during heavy rainfall in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 28 November 2018. Sydney received more than a month's worth of rain in just two hours on 28 November with Observatory Hill recording 84.6mm by 7am. The November average is 83.8mm. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia experiences unprecedented weather conditions on Wednesday, with severe flooding in several suburbs of Sydney and further south, and dozens of fires in the state of Queensland, in the northeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast some 200 millimeters of rain and 90 kilometers per hour winds in Sydney, leading to floods in various parts of the city, chaotic traffic conditions and blackouts in several neighborhoods in the morning.