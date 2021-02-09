File photo provided on Feb. 8, 2021, showing New York Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who witnessed from his Capitol office the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by Donald Trump supporters on the seat of the US legislative branch. EFE-EPA/Government of New York State/Don Pollard /Editorial Use Only/Use only to illustrate the accompanying article/Obligatory Credit

File photo dated Jan. 6, 2021, showing Richard Barnett, a Donald Trump supporters, sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office at her desk during the Capitol invasion. Barnett was later arrested for his part in the attack on the seat of the legislative branch. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Holed up in his boss's office in the US Capitol, Remmington Belford heard shouting and banging but had to turn on the television to find out what was happening: a mob had invaded one of the world's most secure places and the instigator of the violence was none other than President Donald Trump, who is now facing impeachment because of his actions before and during the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill.

He kept the TV volume at a minimum because, he said, just minutes before loudspeakers in the Capitol had broadcast a very clear message: "Barricade yourself in your office. Stay away from doors and windows. And please refrain from using electronic devices."