Holed up in his boss's office in the US Capitol, Remmington Belford heard shouting and banging but had to turn on the television to find out what was happening: a mob had invaded one of the world's most secure places and the instigator of the violence was none other than President Donald Trump, who is now facing impeachment because of his actions before and during the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill.
He kept the TV volume at a minimum because, he said, just minutes before loudspeakers in the Capitol had broadcast a very clear message: "Barricade yourself in your office. Stay away from doors and windows. And please refrain from using electronic devices."