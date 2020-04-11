A worker wearing a protective face mask stands as she listens to the medical staff giving a press briefing to the media workers at Leishenshan Hospital, in Wuhan, China, 11 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

By Jesús Centeno

Wuhan, China, Apr 11 (efe-epa) Chinese experts on Saturday said the mandatory use of face masks was an essential measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic.