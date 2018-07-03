The founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg is welcomed by EP President Antonio Tajani (not pictured) at the European Parliament ahead of an hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Facebook on Monday admitted that a bug had unblocked the blocked contacts of over 800,000 of its users.

The bug - now fixed - had hit user accounts between May 29 and June 5, according to the company.