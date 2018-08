Rohingya refugees stand in queue during rain to collect relief goods near a center in Balukhali, in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The signage of Facebook illuminated at company stand during the 2nd press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sep. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Social media giant Facebook Wednesday admitted that it had been too slow to tackle hate speech against the Rohingyas, a Muslim-minority stateless group from Myanmar.

Myanmar's nationalist groups and Buddhist extremists have posted anti-Rohingya messages, photographs and videos on social media, especially after the international community condemned Myanmar for continuing rights abuses against the minority group as part of an army offensive.