Christopher Sidoti, (L), member of the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar, Marzuki Darusman, (C), chairperson of the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar, and Radhika Coomaraswamy, (R), member of the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar, arrive for a press conference about the publication of a final written report on Myanmar, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

(FILE) - Myanmar's military Commander-in-Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing salutes after delivering a speech on the second day of the 'Sin Phyu Shin' joint military exercises in the Ayeyarwaddy delta region, Myanmar, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Facebook announced on Monday that it has blocked the account of the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces and others to prevent the spread of hate speech and fake news.

A report published by the United Nations on Monday recommended that Min Aung Hlaing and other members of the Myanmar military leadership face genocide charges for their campaign that has seen hundreds of thousands of mostly-Muslim Rohingyas flee to Bangladesh since last August.