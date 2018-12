Facebook employees in the war room at Facebook in Menlo Park, California, USA, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONICA DAVEY

A building on Facebook's main campus in California had to be evacuated on Tuesday owing to a bomb threat, the police said.

After an inspection of the building by anti-explosives units and dogs, the Menlo Park police said they could not find any suspicious packages or artifacts.