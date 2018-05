Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The chairman and CEO of Facebook has accepted to testify before the European Parliament over the social media site's use of personal data, the chamber's leader said Wednesday.

In a statement, Antonio Tajani said Mark Zuckerberg's testimony would help experts analyze the protection of personal data, especially how it could impact elections in the bloc.