Police and rescue workers inspect remains of victims at the scene after an explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Police and locals inspect the damage and fatalities in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Facebook in a media statement Sunday said that it was working to eliminate content that violated its standards, after it was temporarily blocked along with other social networks like WhatsApp and Viber by Sri Lankan authorities after eight blasts left at least 290 dead.

"Teams from across Facebook have been working to support first responders and law enforcement as well as to identify and remove content which violates our standards," the company said in the statement.