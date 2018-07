Photo taken May 18, 2018, showing a sign for Facebook outside the NASDAQ headquarters in New York City. EFE-EPA/Andrew Gombert

Facebook announced Tuesday that it eliminated 32 accounts for what the company described as "coordinated inauthentic behavior" ahead of the mid-term US congressional elections in November.

"This kind of behavior is not allowed on Facebook because we don't want people or organizations creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are, or what they're doing," Facebook said in a statement.