A shadow of a person using smartphone is cast on wall at the Facebook pop-up store in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 16, 2018 with text on glass window reading 'Meet facebook. You ask. We answer' (reissued July 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The United States' Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to announce a settlement with Facebook Inc. on Wednesday related to claims it inadequately disclosed risks involving its privacy practices, a person familiar with the matter said.

The settlement, which is expected to include a fine larger than $100 million, focuses on allegations the social-media company insufficiently warned investors that developers and other third parties may have obtained users' data without their permission or in violation of Facebook policies, the person said, according to EFE/Dow Jones.