Response teams from Menlo Park Fire Department, FBI and Hazmat get cleaned off after exiting a Facebook mail facility were they were testing to see if sarin poison was detected near the Facebook Headquarters in Menlo Park, California, USA, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Response teams from Menlo Park Fire Department, FBI and Hazmat near a Facebook mail facility after a package tested positive for sarin near the Facebook Headquarters in Menlo Park, California, USA, ºJuly 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Four buildings at the Facebook headquarters complex in northern California were evacuated Monday after a piece of mail tested positive for the potentially deadly nerve agent sarin.

The Menlo Park Fire District chief, Harold Schapelhouman, said that an emergency protocol was activated when a machine that Facebook uses to screen all incoming mail and packages signaled the presence of sarin.