Facebook has removed some 700 pages and hundreds of fake accounts for spamming and inauthentic behavior, mostly linked to the opposition Indian National Congress days before the general elections in the country, the social media network said Monday.

Some 103 pages that originated in Pakistan and were linked to its army have also been removed.