US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

A display reading 'Healthcare President' is seen behind US President Donald J. Trump as he speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

Facebook for the first time removed a video from the account of the United States president on Wednesday in which he said that children were “almost immune” from COVID-19.

The video showed an interview Donald Trump gave to Fox News earlier in the day. EFE-EPA