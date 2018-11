A general view over a burnt Rohingya village near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Rohingya refugees walk in the rain as they arrive at Bangladesh border at Teknaf, Bangladesh, Sep. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

United States' social network firm Facebook admitted Tuesday that it did not do enough to check hate messages, mainly affecting the minority Rohingya community in Myanmar.

The findings come after the company commissioned an assessment on the role of its services in Myanmar, conducted by independent non-profit Business for Social Responsibility (BSR).