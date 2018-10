(L-R) Samidh Chakrabarti, Head of Civic Engagement, Katie Harbath, Global Politics and Government Outreach Director, and Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy, in the war room at Facebook in Menlo Park, California, USA, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONICA DAVEY

Facebook has shut down 95 pages and 39 accounts in the Philippines for violating the company's spam and authenticity policies.

Most of these pages, including one with 4.8 million followers, were linked to support pages for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the company said in a statement released in the United States on Monday.