Former White House strategist Steve Bannon on stage during the Nordic Media Festival in Bergen, Norway, 09 May 2019 (reissued 20 August 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/Terje Pedersen NORWAY OUTHUNGARY OUT

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon departs after testifying at the trial of Roger Stone, former advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, at the Federal District Court in Washington, DC, USA, 08 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Former Trump campaign manager, Steve Bannon, speaks to the media, in Rome, Italy, 25 March 2019 (reissued 20 August 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO PERI

Facebook reported Monday that it has closed a network of pages linked to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon for spreading false information about voter fraud and trying to delegitimize the United States' presidential election result.

"We’ve removed several clusters of activity for using inauthentic behavior tactics to artificially boost how many people saw their content," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement. EFE-EPA