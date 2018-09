Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington on Sept. 5, 2018, regarding the social network's efforts to prevent the dissemination of fake news and interference in the US electoral process. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington on Sept. 5, 2018, regarding the social network's efforts to prevent the dissemination of fake news and interference in the US electoral process. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The head of operations for Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, on Wednesday told the US Senate that the tech giant is "at war" against fake accounts, while Twitter chief Jack Dorsey confirmed that his company identifies some 10 million such accounts per week.

In a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, the two execs explained what measures their companies are taking to prevent foreign actors from interfering in the US electoral process, especially with an eye toward the November mid-terms.