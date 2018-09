The Facebook logo on the display at the NASDAQ headquarters in Times Square after co-founder Mark Zuckerberg rang the opening bell New York New York , USA, May 18, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Facebook announced Thursday it will invest around $1 billion to build its first data center in Asia in Singapore.

The center - that is expected to create hundreds of jobs - would be housed in a 11-storey building in the western part of the city-state and would be spread over 170,000 square meters (1,829,865 square feet), according to a statement by Facebook.