The Twitter logo is on display during preparations for the informations technology conference re:publica 14 at the Station Berlin exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, 05 May 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIA MUELLER

A Facebook logo at a stand during the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France, 16 May 2019 (reissued 29 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN DE ROSA

A man uses his mobile phone while walking past the Google logo in Singapore, 06 December 2019 (reissued 29 February 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

A man is detained and searched by police during a rally against the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

American multinationals Facebook, Twitter and Google announced Monday they were suspending requests from Hong Kong authorities for user data after a new national security law was imposed by Beijing on the territory.

The companies issued separate statements in which they said that they will "pause" the requests of the Hong Kong authorities “pending further assessment” of the controversial new regulations and whether they run contrary to human rights. EFE-EPA