CEO and co-founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg lwaves at journalists as he leaves the Elysee Palace after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (unseen) in Paris, France, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

By John D. McKinnon, Emily Glazer, Deepa Seetharaman and Jeff Horwitz

Bangkok Desk, Jun 13 (efe-epa).- Facebook Inc. uncovered emails that appear to connect Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to potentially problematic privacy practices at the company, according to people familiar with the matter, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe Thursday.