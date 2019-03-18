In the wake of a massacre at two mosques in Christchurch that left 50 people dead, the people of New Zealand's third largest city are drawing strength from "kia kaha", a common Maori expression meaning "be strong", traditional ceremonial dances and embraces between Christian and Muslim leaders.
Despite the grief and mourning which hung in the air in Christchurch, life has started to move on, with moderate Monday morning traffic coupled with a heavy and visible police presence on the city's streets just three days after the terror attack, which New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern described as the country's "darkest day".