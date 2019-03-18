Members of the public grieve at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the mosque mass murders at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Friends of a missing man grieve outside a refuge centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 17,2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the public visit at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the mosque mass murders at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Imam Osman Oers (L) of House of One listens to priest Eric Haussmann (R) during a memorial service for an intercession to persecuted Christians in the world in the St. Marien Church in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

In the wake of a massacre at two mosques in Christchurch that left 50 people dead, the people of New Zealand's third largest city are drawing strength from "kia kaha", a common Maori expression meaning "be strong", traditional ceremonial dances and embraces between Christian and Muslim leaders.

Despite the grief and mourning which hung in the air in Christchurch, life has started to move on, with moderate Monday morning traffic coupled with a heavy and visible police presence on the city's streets just three days after the terror attack, which New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern described as the country's "darkest day".