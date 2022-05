A file photo of Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who on 23 May 2022 was named one of the world's 100 most influential people by Time magazine. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

Chilean President Gabriel Boric was included Monday on Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people of 2022, even as he struggles with low approval ratings at home just over two months into his four-year term.

Coinciding with the 36-year-old left-wing head of state's recognition in that New York-based publication, a survey by the Cadem polling firm showed just 38 percent approval of Boric's performance in office and 50 percent disapproval.