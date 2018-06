Passengers on board a commuter train walk on the railway due to suspended service, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan, in Osaka, western Japan, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A deadly earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale shook western Japan on Monday morning and led to the temporary closure of factories and a general downward trend on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

At 1.30 pm the Nikkei index saw a drop of 216.00 points, 0.95 percent and stood at 22,635.75 points, a downtrend that continued after opening.