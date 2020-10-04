Police patrol the surroundings of Gwanghwamun Square to prevent a rally of conservative groups during the National Foundation Day celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, 03 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A policeman stands guard in Gwanghwamun Square to prevent a rally of conservative groups during the National Foundation Day celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, 03 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea is to introduce fines to punish those who refuse to wear face masks in public places from next month, authorities confirmed Sunday.