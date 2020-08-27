With Covid-19 having already claimed 180,000 lives in the United States, many of the 180 million people eligible to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election may be disenfranchised without efforts by authorities to facilitate voting-by-mail, which President Donald Trump claims - without evidence - is vulnerable to fraud and which threatens to stretch the capacities of the already battered Postal Service.

"I actually just requested my ballot right now to vote by mail in Virginia," Chris Ash, a career diplomat with the US State Department, told Efe outside a post office in the Washington suburb of Arlington where he had gone to send a package to his parents in Massachusetts. Ash, who has voted by mail while on assignment in countries such as Finland, Indonesia and Afghanistan, said he went onto a state government website and "filled out information that can verify my identity."